- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders: Videos & Practice Problems
Diagnosing Psychological Disorders Practice Problems
In a courtroom, the defense attorney argues that the defendant should not be held responsible for their actions due to being insane. In this context, what does insane most accurately refer to?
A client tells their therapist about a peculiar routine they follow daily. The client is not bothered by it, and it does not negatively impact their social or occupational life. Which label would be LEAST appropriate for this behavior?
A person has experienced ongoing sadness, loss of interest in activities, and difficulty concentrating for several months, which has affected their work and relationships. Which criterion of mental disorder does this scenario best illustrate?
A psychologist refers to the DSM when working with a new client. What is the psychologist most likely using the DSM for?
Which of the following is the standard reference used by mental health professionals to classify and define mental health disorders?
Which of the following statements best describes the purpose of the DSM in clinical psychology?
In the past, authorities sometimes diagnosed indigenous children who struggled in boarding schools with civilization adjustment disorder. This diagnosis primarily demonstrates:
Which of the following assessment tools is most commonly used as a self-report measure to evaluate the severity of depressive symptoms in adults?
Which of the following accurately describes a key feature of the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI)?
A psychologist wants to use an assessment tool that consistently produces accurate results and is supported by extensive research evidence. Which should they choose?
A clinician presents a client with a vague drawing and asks them to create a story about what is happening in the picture. What kind of test is this?
A psychologist asks a client to tell a story about a series of ambiguous pictures. This assessment method is most closely associated with which psychological approach?
A clinician wants to explore a client's hidden emotions by having them interpret a series of ambiguous drawings. This approach is best described as using a(n):
A clinician presents a client with a set of cards, each displaying a unique, symmetrical ink pattern, and asks the client to explain what each pattern resembles. Which psychological test is being used?
Following the addition of social anxiety disorder to the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), mental health professionals observed a significant increase in its diagnosis rates. What is the most likely explanation for this pattern?
How does the evolving nature of psychological disorder definitions impact research?
A patient reports experiencing depressive symptoms for one month. Why might a clinician wait before diagnosing major depressive disorder?
A young adult in an individualistic culture is highly dependent on their parents for decision-making. How might cultural context influence the determination of whether this behavior is atypical?
What does the criterion of 'distressing' imply in the context of psychological disorders?
A researcher is studying the prevalence of bipolar disorder using DSM-5 criteria. Which of the following is essential for accurate diagnosis?
How does the evolving nature of psychological disorder definitions impact clinical practice?
A patient reports experiencing anxiety symptoms for two weeks. Why might a clinician wait before diagnosing an anxiety disorder?
A teenager in a collectivist culture prefers solitude and avoids group activities. How might cultural context influence the determination of whether this behavior is atypical?
A clinician is evaluating a patient for major depressive disorder using the DSM-5. Which of the following criteria must be met for a diagnosis?