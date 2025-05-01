- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Classical Conditioning: Videos & Practice Problems
Classical Conditioning Practice Problems
During a study on classical conditioning, a child is given a sweet treat every time a specific song is played. Eventually, the child starts to smile and become excited just by hearing the song, even when no treat is presented. In this study, what serves as the unconditioned stimulus?
In classical conditioning, what is the term for the automatic reaction to a stimulus that has not been paired with an unconditioned stimulus?
What do we call a stimulus that initially produces no specific response other than focusing attention and then becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus?
During a study on classical conditioning, a light is turned on every time a dog is given food. Eventually, the dog starts to salivate as soon as the light is turned on. The salivation in response to the light is a(n) __________.
In the context of classical conditioning, what phenomenon is observed when a dog, previously conditioned to salivate to the sound of a bell (conditioned stimulus), stops responding after the bell is repeatedly presented without the accompanying food (unconditioned stimulus)?
What is the term for the phenomenon where a behavior that had disappeared after extinction is observed again following a period without exposure to the conditioned stimulus?
During a study on classical conditioning, a researcher conditions pigeons to peck at a button when a tone is played by following the tone with food. After several trials without food following the tone, the pigeons stop pecking. Unexpectedly, a week later, the pigeons begin to peck at the button again when the tone is played, despite no food being presented. Which term best describes this observed behavior?
A child learns to associate the sound of a whistle with the start of a soccer game, leading to excitement and eagerness to play. Eventually, the child begins to feel excited when hearing similar sounds, such as a referee's whistle during a basketball game. This illustrates which psychological concept?
A lab rat is conditioned to press a lever when a light is turned on to receive food. After several trials, the rat presses the lever only when the light is on and does not press it when a similar, but dimmer, light is used. The rat's behavior exemplifies which learning principle?
A student wants to train a cat to come when a whistle is blown by giving it a treat each time the whistle is sounded. According to classical conditioning, what is the best way to pair the whistle and the treat for effective learning?
In an experiment to test classical conditioning, a researcher uses a light as a conditioned stimulus (CS) and an electric shock as an unconditioned stimulus (US). According to the principles outlined by Robert Rescorla, which scenario would most effectively establish a conditioned response in the subject?
In Pavlovian conditioning, which method is employed to change an undesirable behavior by associating the stimulus for that behavior with a stimulus for a new, positive response?
According to the principles of classical conditioning, which situation accurately reflects this learning process?
Which of the following is a primary focus of classical conditioning within the field of behaviorism?
Which psychological concept explains the mechanism through which exposure to certain experiences can alter an individual's behavior or understanding over time?
In the context of Pavlov's experiments, which of the following pairs is essential for the classical conditioning of dogs to salivate to the sound of a bell?