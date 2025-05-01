- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Operant Conditioning: Videos & Practice Problems
Operant Conditioning Practice Problems
Which type of learning occurs when a behavior increases or decreases as a result of the outcomes that follow it?
A child learns to clean their room more often after receiving praise from their parents each time they do so. This learning process, where behavior is influenced by the outcomes that follow it, is known as
A cat learns to ring a bell to get a treat. After several days, the cat rings the bell more often. What type of learning is demonstrated here?
Which statement best distinguishes classical conditioning from operant conditioning?
A student studies for an exam and receives a high grade as a result. The high grade makes the student more likely to study for future exams. What is the term for the process by which the high grade increases the likelihood of studying?
A cat stops scratching the furniture after its owner consistently sprays it with water each time it scratches. What is the process called that leads to the decrease in the scratching behavior?
A teacher gives extra recess time to students who turn in their homework on time, resulting in more students submitting homework promptly. What is the extra recess time an example of?
Which of the following is best classified as a secondary reinforcer in operant conditioning?
According to B. F. Skinner's perspective, which of the following best explains why people make the choices they do?
A student submits her homework early to avoid receiving reminder emails from her professor. After doing this, she continues to turn in assignments ahead of time. What type of operant conditioning is at work?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the difference between primary and secondary reinforcers?
A researcher wants to use mild electric shock as a primary punisher in a study with rats. What is the major drawback of this approach?
Whenever a student in Ms. Lee’s class calls out without raising their hand, Ms. Lee immediately assigns them extra homework. As a result, students call out less frequently. Ms. Lee’s method is an example of what?
When 17-year-old Priya comes home late, her parents assign her extra household chores and take away her phone for two days. The extra chores are a _______, and losing her phone is a_______.
A child receives praise every time she completes her homework. Eventually, her parents stop praising her for finishing her assignments. What is the most likely outcome according to operant conditioning principles?
A scientist places a rat in a maze and gives it a food pellet only after it completes the maze correctly, but not every time. What is the most likely effect of this reinforcement schedule on the rat's maze-running behavior if the food pellets are eventually stopped?
Which reinforcement schedule leads to the fastest decline in a learned behavior once reinforcement is no longer provided?
Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a fixed interval reinforcement schedule?
What is a reason Skinner and modern researchers recommend reinforcement over punishment?
Which reinforcement schedule is most likely to produce the highest response rate and why?
Which of the following is an example of a variable interval reinforcement schedule?
Which of the following is a modification that can influence the efficacy of reinforcement?
Why do variable ratio schedules typically lead to higher response rates compared to fixed ratio schedules?