The Endocrine System: Videos & Practice Problems
The Endocrine System Practice Problems
Which of the following is a chemical messenger that travels through the bloodstream to target distant organs and regulate physiological processes?
During a lecture on endocrinology, a professor asks which hormone is secreted by the pineal gland to help control circadian rhythms. What is the correct answer?
A psychologist is investigating a hormone produced by the hypothalamus and released from the posterior pituitary that plays a role in social bonding, sexual reproduction, childbirth, and the period after childbirth. Identify the hormone:
Which of the following hormones is most likely to increase muscle mass and strength as part of secondary sexual characteristics in males?
Which of the following hormones is primarily responsible for preparing the uterine lining for implantation after ovulation?
What effect does exposure to light at night have on the body's production of a certain sleep-regulating hormone?
A student traveling across time zones struggles with sleep disturbances. Which supplement is most likely to help adjust their internal clock and alleviate these issues?
What happens to the levels of progesterone if fertilization does not occur after ovulation?
During a particularly stressful event, the body's release of certain hormones can lead to an increase in which of the following cognitive functions?
Which chemical messengers in the brain are known to play a significant role in the 'runner's high,' a state of euphoria experienced after prolonged physical activity?
Which of the following best describes the evolutionary advantage of the release of endorphins in animals when injured?
Which gland in the human body regulates the body's metabolism, growth, and development through the secretion of thyroid-stimulating hormone?