- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Evolutionary Psychology : Videos & Practice Problems
Evolutionary Psychology Practice Problems
In the context of understanding phobias, a(n) __________ psychologist might investigate how fear responses to certain stimuli could have been advantageous for survival in ancestral environments.
From an evolutionary psychologist's perspective, which statement best explains the fear of snakes among humans?
In the study of evolutionary biology, who is recognized for formulating the theory that explains how species adapt to their environment over generations?
According to the principle of natural selection, what mechanism explains the prevalence of dark fur in a population of mice living in a heavily forested area?
In the context of evolutionary psychology, which concept explains the brain's ability to solve problems related to survival and reproduction through specific, evolved structures?
According to evolutionary psychologists, why might women prioritize a partner's financial stability?
In the context of human behavior, which of the following best explains why individuals may engage in sexual activities beyond the purpose of reproduction?
In prehistoric human societies, what would have been a primary reason for the development of monogamous relationships?
How does evolutionary psychology explain the variation in dietary preferences across different cultures?
Which of the following statements is a critique often made against evolutionary psychology?
Critics argue that evolutionary psychology often fails to account for which important factor in human behavior?
One criticism of evolutionary psychology is its reliance on traits that may have been advantageous in ancient environments but are detrimental in contemporary settings. Which scenario is the best example of a trait like this?
How would evolutionary psychologists explain the universal preference for fatty and sugary foods among humans?
Considering the principles of evolutionary psychology, how can the prevalence of monogamous relationships in many human societies be explained?
As per the critics of evolutionary psychology, which of the following best describes a limitation of using self-report questionnaires to study human behavior?
Which of the following best illustrates an example of a psychological adaptation according to evolutionary psychology?