- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Social Forces: Videos & Practice Problems
Social Forces Practice Problems
Which parenting style is most likely to emphasize obedience, strict discipline, and limited open communication?
The Strange Situation experiment is most commonly used to classify infants according to which of the following?
In a study, a toddler does not cry when their parent leaves the room and does not greet the parent upon return. The child also does not show a preference for the parent over a stranger. Which attachment style does this behavior indicate?
Attachment theorists argue that a child's sense of security is most directly shaped by parental behavior during which developmental stage?
Which parenting technique involves explaining to a child how their actions affect others and encouraging them to consider the consequences of their behavior?
Sam feels a strong sense of being male, even though he sometimes enjoys activities that are not traditionally associated with boys. This sense is best described as Sam's:
A preschool teacher notices that her students are starting to imitate behaviors they see in adults of their own gender, such as boys pretending to shave and girls pretending to put on makeup. What is this process called?
A child who believes that only boys can play with trucks and only girls can wear dresses is demonstrating which psychological concept?
In Erikson's framework, if a caregiver reliably meets an infant's physical and emotional needs, what is the most likely outcome for the child's psychosocial development?
A teacher notices that students from different countries in her classroom tend to stand at varying distances from her when asking questions. Some students stand very close, while others keep a larger gap. What cultural factor best explains this difference?
In Mary Ainsworth's strange situation experiment, researchers primarily observed:
A psychologist claims that humans are born with a basic sense of right and wrong. This claim is most consistent with which concept?
A student changes their opinion on a controversial topic after discussing it with peers who hold a different view. Which social force is most likely at play?
How might social forces like conformity and groupthink interact in a corporate setting?
Which method is most effective in reducing the impact of peer pressure on teenagers?
What does the Milgram experiment reveal about the influence of authority on behavior?
A person starts recycling after learning that their community values environmental conservation. Which social influence process is this an example of?
Which approach is most effective in reducing the impact of authority on unethical behavior?
What does the Asch conformity experiment demonstrate about the power of group pressure?
A manager implements a new policy after observing its success in a competitor's company. Which social influence process is this an example of?