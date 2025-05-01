- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Trait Theories: Videos & Practice Problems
Trait Theories Practice Problems
According to Gordon Allport's trait theory, which of the following best describes the structure of an individual's personality?
Dr. Singh is teaching about pioneering figures in personality psychology. She highlights the work of Gordon Allport, explaining that his theory focused on which of the following ideas?
According to Allport's theory of personality traits, most individuals have 5-10 traits called:
Which of the following is considered one of the Big Five traits in personality psychology?
If someone scores high on the Big Five trait that measures vulnerability to negative emotions such as fear and sadness, which trait are they high in?
A psychologist is assessing a client who is described by friends as kind, generous, and easy to get along with. Which Big Five personality trait is most relevant to these characteristics?
A manager describes one of her employees as careful, punctual, and always following through on tasks. According to the Big Five model, which personality trait does this employee most likely score high on?
Which Big Five personality trait is most likely high in someone who is imaginative, enjoys art, and seeks out new experiences?
Marcus frequently worries about his relationships and is easily frustrated when things do not go as planned. He often feels nervous in new situations and has trouble calming himself down. Which of the following best describes Marcus?
Which of the following statements best reflects the consensus among psychologists about the Big Five personality traits?
As people transition from adolescence into early adulthood, which Big Five trait is most likely to show a decline?
Which of the following best describes a key characteristic of objective personality assessments?
Which of the following best describes central traits according to Gordon Allport's theory of personality?
Which scenario most accurately reflects the concept of a secondary trait in personality theory?
According to research on the Big Five personality traits, which trait is most likely to decrease slightly as people age?
Which of the following changes in personality traits is most commonly observed as individuals transition from young adulthood to older adulthood, according to research on the Big Five model?
A psychologist is studying a trait that does not fit well into any of the Big Five categories. What does this suggest about the Big Five model?
Which of the following is a reason why trait theories are popular in personality research?
If a new theory combined the Big Five with Cattell's model, which trait would likely be emphasized in both?
Which of the following best describes the focus of trait theories compared to psychoanalytic theories?
A person who is described as imaginative and curious is likely to score high on which Big Five trait?
Which of the following is a limitation of using trait theories in personality assessment?
If a new theory integrated Cattell's and Eysenck's models, which of the following traits would likely be included?
Which of the following best explains why the Big Five model is more widely used than Cattell's 16 factors?
If a new theory combined the Big Five with Eysenck's dimensions, which trait would likely be emphasized in both?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between Cattell's 16 factors and the Big Five?
A person who is described as outgoing and energetic is likely to score high on which Big Five trait?
If a new trait theory combined Eysenck's dimensions with the Big Five, which of the following traits would be redundant?