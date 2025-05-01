- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory: Videos & Practice Problems
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory Practice Problems
According to Piaget's stages of cognitive development, the ability to understand that the quantity of a substance remains the same even when its appearance changes is known as __________.
___________ is the adjustment of cognitive structures to include new information, which involves change.
In the context of Piaget's theory, when a child learns that animals with feathers can include more than just birds, but also certain dinosaurs, this cognitive process is known as _______.
In Piaget's stages of cognitive development, the stage where children begin to think logically about concrete events is known as the __________ stage.
During which of Piaget's cognitive development stages do children develop the ability to perform abstract thinking and hypothetical reasoning?
A pediatrician explains to new parents that their baby's tendency to turn towards any object brushing against their cheek and attempt to suck on it is a vital behavior for feeding. This behavior is known as:
During a psychology experiment, a toddler is repeatedly given a small toy to play with. After a while, the toddler loses interest and starts looking for other things to do. This demonstrates that the toddler has __________ to the toy.
Which psychological experiment assesses an infant's depth perception by observing their willingness to crawl over a clear surface that appears as a drop?
During a routine pediatric visit, a 3-year-old child clings to their parent and cries uncontrollably when the nurse attempts to take them for a height measurement. This behavior is most indicative of:
At what age do infants typically begin to exhibit separation anxiety, becoming upset when a caregiver leaves?
Which term best describes the cognitive process where new information is integrated into pre-existing knowledge without altering the original structures, according to Jean Piaget?
According to attachment theory, which caregiver behavior is most likely to promote a secure attachment in infancy?
Which concept describes the cognitive ability to recognize that other people have their thoughts, feelings, and perspectives, distinct from one's own?
Which of the following best describes a cognitive achievement in Piaget's sensorimotor stage?
According to Jean Piaget's stages of cognitive development, which stage focuses on learning through sensory experiences and motor actions?
Which example would most strongly argue against the sequence of stages in Piaget's theory of cognitive development?
Which of the following observations would contradict Piaget's theory of cognitive development?
A toddler's ability to search for a toy that has been hidden under a blanket indicates that they have developed which cognitive milestone?
Why might a 6-month-old infant not show any interest when their caregiver hides behind a curtain during a game?
Evaluate the significance of egocentrism in the preoperational stage. How does it impact a child's social interactions?
How do assimilation and accommodation work together to refine a child's understanding of the world during the sensory motor stage?