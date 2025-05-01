- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Cognitive Dissonance: Videos & Practice Problems
Cognitive Dissonance Practice Problems
After buying an expensive phone, Jamie feels anxious because she thinks she may have wasted money, even though she previously believed it was the best choice. This anxiety is an example of:
Which psychological concept describes the discomfort experienced when someone's actions conflict with their beliefs or values?
Alex believes that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important, yet he often skips exercise and eats fast food. He feels unsettled by this contradiction. What is Alex experiencing?
A smoker who knows smoking is harmful but continues to smoke is experiencing cognitive dissonance. Which action is most likely to reduce their dissonance?
Which of the following is the most effective technique for reducing cognitive dissonance?
Which of the following is a step in creating a plan to reduce cognitive dissonance?
Which of the following is a component of an intervention to reduce cognitive dissonance?