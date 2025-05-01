- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Cognitive Psychology: Videos & Practice Problems
Cognitive Psychology Practice Problems
In a debate about environmental policies, which statement best reflects the skill of analyzing assumptions?
A student vividly remembers being the top scorer in a national science quiz during their early school years, yet there is no record or trophy to prove it. What is the best approach for the student to take to verify the accuracy of their memory?
Which of the following statements best exemplifies the use of an anecdote to argue against the effectiveness of online learning?
In the process of evaluating a new medical treatment, it's crucial to base conclusions on solid evidence. However, when direct experimentation is not feasible, what should researchers primarily depend on?
Believing in the effectiveness of a study method because it was recommended by a popular figure, not because of proven results, illustrates which critical thinking guideline?
In evaluating the effectiveness of a new drug, which of the following is the most critical aspect to consider?
During a psychology class discussion on human behavior, Mark argues that social media significantly influences youth behavior. To critically evaluate Mark's argument, what should students do after understanding his main claim?
Which of the following is most consistent with the cognitive perspective of psychology?
In the context of critical thinking, which method is most effective in minimizing personal biases when evaluating a set of arguments?
A study on the effects of sleep on academic performance suggests that students who get 8 hours of sleep perform better academically than those who sleep less. What could be an alternative implication of this finding?
Which perspective of psychology is most likely to focus on how our interpretation of situations affects our anger and how our anger affects our thinking?
In the context of developmental psychology, which factor is considered crucial for the cognitive development of children?
After watching a movie about a corrupt politician, Kevin declares that all politicians are corrupt. Which critical thinking guideline did Kevin overlook?
The skill that enables individuals to analyze arguments, identify errors or biases, and make decisions based on evidence rather than personal feelings or societal pressures is called __________.
When evaluating a controversial social issue, critical thinking is best demonstrated by:
During a group project, Alex is tasked with finding statistical data to support their arguments. Alex is known to have weaker critical thinking skills compared to the rest of the group. As a result, Alex is most likely to:
In the context of evaluating research studies in psychology, a critical thinker should view these studies as: