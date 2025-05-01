- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Roadmap - History of Conditioning Research: Videos & Practice Problems
Which theorist is best known for developing the concept of reinforcement as a key mechanism in learning?
Which device did Thorndike use to study how cats escaped by trial and error, leading to his Law of Effect?
Which statement best summarizes the impact of John B. Watson's work on the field of psychology?
Which of the following best represents the process of acquiring a conditioned response in classical conditioning?
B. F. Skinner used a controlled environment to alter the behavior of rats and pigeons in his operant conditioning experiments. This setting is called a __________.
What was the neutral stimulus in Ivan Pavlov's classical conditioning experiment with dogs?
Which of the following best describes the function of a Skinner box in operant conditioning research?
How do classical conditioning and operant conditioning differ in terms of the role of the learner?
Which sequence correctly represents the historical progression of conditioning research?
How have conditioning theories evolved to address both involuntary and voluntary behaviors?
Which of the following best illustrates a scenario where classical conditioning is more applicable than operant conditioning?
How did Skinner's introduction of different reinforcement schedules enhance the understanding of operant conditioning?
How can the principles demonstrated in the Little Albert experiment be used to help someone overcome a phobia?