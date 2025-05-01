- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Communication in the Nervous System: Videos & Practice Problems
Communication in the Nervous System Practice Problems
In the context of neural communication, the chemical messengers that traverse the synaptic gaps between neurons are known as __________.
In the context of synaptic transmission, the process by which neurotransmitters are released from the axon terminal into the synaptic cleft is initiated by __________.
The rapid, temporary reversal of the electrical charge of a neuron's membrane, which allows for the transmission of signals along the neuron, is known as __________.
Which neurotransmitter is known for its role in the 'fight or flight' response, as well as in regulating heart rate and blood pressure?
During a laboratory experiment, it is observed that a certain neurotransmitter binds to a neuron and causes the internal charge of the neuron to become more positive. What is the most likely outcome of this change in the neuron's charge?
Which neurotransmitter is primarily responsible for inhibiting nerve transmission in the brain, thus helping to calm the nervous system?
Neurotransmitters play a crucial role in the communication between neurons. What is the primary way that neurotransmitters enable one neuron to excite another?
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in regulating mood, sleep, and appetite. Which of the following is a primary effect of low serotonin on a person?
In the context of Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder marked by tremors, rigidity, and bradykinesia (slowness of movement), which neurotransmitter's depletion is primarily responsible for the motor symptoms observed?
Which neurotransmitter's levels are known to increase in response to exposure to sunlight, potentially improving mood and focus?
Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in various functions within the nervous system. Which of the following is NOT primarily influenced by acetylcholine?
In the context of synaptic transmission, which of the following substances acts as a messenger between neurons?
Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in various brain functions. Which of the following is NOT directly influenced by dopamine?
Which of the following best describes the role of synaptic vesicles in the transmission of neural signals?
In a neuroscience study, it was observed that a neurotransmitter binds to its receptor on a neuron, leading to the efflux of potassium ions. What is the overall effect of the neurotransmitter on the neuron, and what is its effect on the neuron's ability to reach an action potential?
What accurately describes the changes that occur during the transmission of a nerve impulse along a neuron?
The efficiency of neural impulse transmission is greatly enhanced by the presence of ________ on some neurons.
During a psychology lecture on human development, a professor explains that certain cognitive functions develop more slowly in young children compared to adults. This is primarily because:
What is the name of the narrow gap that separates the presynaptic neuron from the postsynaptic neuron, facilitating the transfer of chemical signals?