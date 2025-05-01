- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Psychodynamic Therapies: Videos & Practice Problems
Psychodynamic Therapies Practice Problems
A client consistently arrives late to therapy sessions and forgets homework assignments. How might a psychodynamic therapist interpret this behavior?
How might a psychodynamic therapist integrate the concepts of transference and defense mechanisms in a treatment plan?
What is a potential benefit of psychodynamic therapy for clients with deep-seated emotional issues?
A therapist notices a client frequently changes the subject when discussing family issues. Which psychodynamic technique might the therapist use to address this?
How might a therapist integrate the concepts of unconscious processes and defense mechanisms in a psychodynamic approach?
A client frequently expresses anger towards authority figures. How might a psychodynamic therapist interpret this behavior?
How does transference impact the therapeutic relationship in psychodynamic therapy?
How might a therapist use the concepts of transference and free association to develop a psychodynamic treatment plan?
What is a potential benefit of psychodynamic therapy for enhancing client self-awareness?