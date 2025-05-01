- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Language Development: Videos & Practice Problems
Language Development Practice Problems
Which concept introduced by Noam Chomsky suggests that all human languages share a common structural foundation?
According to developmental psychology, why is the prenatal period important for language development?
What developmental milestone is expected to be reached by most infants by the age of 12 months in terms of language acquisition?
In a preschool setting, children who are involved in interactive storytelling sessions where they are encouraged to predict story outcomes and discuss characters show improved language skills. What is the primary reason interactive storytelling is effective for language development?
In the context of early childhood education, how can parents facilitate their toddler's language acquisition at home?
Which of the following examples best illustrates the concept of telegraphic speech in early language development?
What factor contributes significantly to the acceleration of vocabulary development as children enter the preschool years?
In the classification of living organisms, humans are categorized under Homo sapiens, which highlights their __________.
Considering the debate on language acquisition, which evidence would most likely support the argument against Noam Chomsky's universal grammar theory?
After being raised in a silent monastery where speech was forbidden, a young boy of 8 years old was reintroduced to a speaking community. The likelihood is that he will:
What is the primary benefit of the exaggerated intonation and slower pace used by caregivers when speaking to infants?
What is the significance of infants showing a preference for the phonemes of their native language by the age of 4 to 6 months?
A baby waves 'bye-bye' to her parents when they leave for work. This is an example of __________.
In the context of early language acquisition, which concept is best exemplified by a child saying 'want cookie' instead of 'I want a cookie'?
Why is the ability to name objects at 1 year of age considered a significant milestone in a child's expressive language development?
In the Cullen study, what was the purpose of using the conditioned head-turn method with infants?
Why is the conditioned head-turn method significant in understanding phoneme discrimination in infants?