Summary of Important Brain Regions: Videos & Practice Problems
If a lesion occurs in the primary auditory cortex on the right hemisphere, what is the most likely deficit?
Which of the following scenarios best distinguishes a lesion in the primary auditory cortex from a lesion in Wernicke’s area?
A neuroscientist is studying the brain region activated when a person feels pain from a pinprick. Which lobe should she focus on?
Which structure is most directly involved in reasoning, language, and conscious thought?
Which part of the brain is primarily responsible for evolutionarily complex functions such as logic and rational thought?
A patient has difficulty producing speech but can understand language. Which area of the brain is likely affected?
If a person can hear sounds but cannot comprehend spoken language, which brain area might be damaged?
Which lobe of the brain is primarily responsible for processing somatosensory information?
A person has difficulty initiating and stopping movements. Which brain structure is likely involved?
Which brain structure acts as a sensory relay station and is crucial for consciousness and sleep?
Which component of the limbic system is primarily involved in emotion, particularly fear?
Which hindbrain structure is primarily responsible for regulating autonomic functions such as breathing?
A person is having difficulty with logical reasoning and decision-making. Which part of the brain is likely affected?
If the corpus callosum is severed, what is the most likely effect on brain function?
A person is unable to feel touch on their skin. Which lobe of the brain might be damaged?
Which brain structure helps regulate movement and acts as a bridge between the primary motor cortex and the spinal cord?
A person is experiencing difficulty forming new memories. Which component of the limbic system might be affected?