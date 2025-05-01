- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
Attributions: Videos & Practice Problems
In the context of social psychology, the process by which individuals explain the causes of their own and others' behaviors is known as:
In a team meeting, Liam observes that his colleague, Emma, quickly takes charge and makes decisions without consulting others. Liam concludes, 'Emma is naturally bossy.' This judgment is an example of a __________ attribution.
In the context of social psychology, what does the term 'sunk cost fallacy' best describe?
An individual decides to stay in a deteriorating relationship because of the time and emotional investment they have made. This decision is an example of:
Which concept explains the tendency of observers to underestimate situational influences and overestimate dispositional influences on others' behavior?
During a group project, Michael notices that his teammate, Sarah, is not contributing as much as the others. As per fundamental attribution error, he is likely to:
What psychological concept explains why an athlete might credit their win to personal skill and hard work, but attribute a loss to bad weather or unfair refereeing?
Why might a student believe that their high grade on a test is due to their intelligence and study habits, but think a low grade is because the test was unfair?
In the context of the just-world hypothesis, how might people interpret the success of an individual?
How does the just-world hypothesis potentially affect the perception of poverty and homelessness in society?
What psychological principle might lead someone to believe that victims of a natural disaster were somehow responsible for their fate?
In the context of attribution theory, attributing a friend's failure to pass a test to the noisy environment they studied in is an example of a __________ attribution.
What psychological concept describes the bias where individuals attribute their achievements to their own abilities and their failures to external circumstances?
In a team project, who is most likely engaging in the self-serving bias when reflecting on the project's success?
A student receives a high grade on an exam and attributes the success to their intelligence and hard work, but blames the teacher's unclear teaching methods for a low grade on a different exam. This behavior exemplifies which psychological concept?
A student spends their weekend volunteering at a local animal shelter, cleaning cages and feeding the animals without receiving any form of payment. This behavior exemplifies which of the following concepts?
A student spends their weekend helping a classmate understand difficult course material without expecting anything in return. This behavior is best described as.