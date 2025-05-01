- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Group Behavior: Videos & Practice Problems
Group Behavior Practice Problems
A committee makes a poor decision because its members are more focused on maintaining unity than critically evaluating alternative ideas. This is an example of:
Which statement best summarizes the importance of considering cultural context when interpreting attachment behaviors in infants?
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the contemporary view of gender development in Western societies?
During a team project, members quickly agree with the leader's ideas and dismiss any doubts, convinced that disagreement would be unnecessary. What is this an example of?
Which of the following best illustrates a symptom of groupthink in a decision-making committee?
In a marketing team, most members are enthusiastic about a risky advertising campaign. Priya has reservations about the plan but chooses not to speak up, fearing it might upset her colleagues. This is an example of:
A group of engineers working on a new bridge design ignore safety concerns raised by a few members because the majority believes their plan is flawless. The group continues without addressing these warnings. What is this an example of?
During a committee meeting, the chairperson wants to minimize the effects of groupthink. Which of the following actions would best achieve this goal?
Which of the following strategies is most effective for minimizing the risk of groupthink in decision-making groups?
During a street accident, a pedestrian collapses and appears to need immediate assistance. According to research on the bystander effect, in which situation is the pedestrian most likely to receive help quickly?
In a group project, each member expects others to complete the work, resulting in little progress. What is this an example of?
During a crowded subway ride, no one offers assistance to a person who has fainted. Which term best accounts for the group’s lack of response?
At a political rally, the crowd begins chanting slogans loudly, and even individuals who are usually quiet join in. What is the best explanation for this behavior?
According to psychological studies, which situation is most likely to increase feelings of deindividuation?
During a large protest, several participants begin to vandalize property, even though they are usually law-abiding citizens. Many are wearing masks and are surrounded by a crowd. Which psychological concept best explains why these individuals act out of character in this situation?
According to social psychology, what is most likely to occur when individuals lose their sense of personal identity in a large, anonymous group?
During an experiment, a participant is placed in a group where everyone else gives an incorrect answer to a factual question. The participant hesitates but ultimately agrees with the group. What does this behavior illustrate?
Which theory suggests that individuals conform to group norms to gain social acceptance?
How can understanding both deindividuation and group polarization help in managing large crowds?
A company's board of directors makes a poor investment decision due to a lack of dissenting opinions. What does this suggest about the decision-making process?
During a large public event, individuals engage in behavior they would not typically exhibit alone. Which group behavior phenomenon does this illustrate?
How can understanding both social facilitation and social loafing inform strategies for improving team performance?
In a study, participants performed better on simple tasks but worse on complex tasks when observed by others. What does this suggest about social facilitation?
A team of engineers is working on a project, and they all agree on a flawed design due to the pressure to conform. Which group behavior phenomenon does this illustrate?
Which of the following best describes the impact of groupthink on decision-making?
How can understanding both groupthink and group polarization help in improving decision-making in organizations?
During a protest, individuals engage in vandalism and aggressive behavior. What psychological process might explain this behavior?
In a workplace setting, employees are less productive when working on a group project compared to individual tasks. Which group behavior phenomenon does this illustrate?