Organization of the Nervous System: Videos & Practice Problems
Organization of the Nervous System Practice Problems
Which system is responsible for processing sensory information, coordinating voluntary and involuntary actions, and transmitting signals throughout the body?
The central nervous system is composed of the __________, while the peripheral nervous system consists of __________.
Mr. Lee quickly withdraws his hand after accidentally touching a hot surface. Identify the part of the nervous system that is primarily responsible for this quick withdrawal action.
During a laboratory experiment, a student accidentally spills a chemical on their skin and instinctively washes it off immediately. This rapid response is because __________.
A student is studying the human body's response to external temperature changes. They learn that a specific system is responsible for transmitting sensory information about temperature changes from the skin to the brain and then conveying the brain's response to the muscles to shiver or sweat. Which system performs this function?
Which system is responsible for regulating involuntary functions such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and digestion through a balance of two opposing mechanisms?
While preparing dinner, Alex accidentally touches a hot stove and immediately pulls his hand away. Which system is primarily responsible for Alex's sensation of the heat and his reflexive response?
Lena is about to give a presentation and suddenly feels her stomach churn, her palms sweat, and her heart race. Which system in Lena's body is responding to her nervousness?
After finishing a challenging workout, Jamie notices her breathing slowing and her heart rate returning to normal. This recovery process is attributed to Jamie's __________.
During an intense video game session, Jamal notices his heart pounding and his focus sharpening as he navigates through a particularly challenging level. This heightened state of arousal is primarily facilitated by Jamal's __________.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the physiological process of knee-jerk reflex?
When tasting a spicy chili, which part of the nervous system is responsible for sensing the spiciness and causing you to reach for a glass of water?
After narrowly avoiding a car accident, a driver notices their heart pounding and their hands shaking. Which physiological response is primarily responsible for these symptoms?
Which of the following is true regarding the total number of nerves found in the peripheral nervous system?
What are the bundles of neuron fibers, axons, or dendrons, which are surrounded by connective tissues in the peripheral nervous system, called?