- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Developmental Designs: Videos & Practice Problems
Developmental Designs Practice Problems
In a study to explore the relationship between sleep patterns and academic performance, college students are surveyed about their sleep habits and GPA at the end of the semester. The type of study being conducted is a __________.
A team of psychologists is examining the impact of social media usage on teenagers' self-esteem by surveying the same group of participants at the age of 13, 16, and 19. This type of study is known as a __________.
A research project investigates whether the use of green spaces in urban areas can reduce stress levels among city dwellers. The primary focus of this research is on:
Which research technique is utilized to synthesize outcomes from several studies to determine overall trends in the field of developmental psychology?
The value of meta-analysis in psychological research lies in its ability to __________.
What type of study design is being used when a researcher assesses the dietary habits of individuals from different age groups in the same calendar year?
A team of psychologists investigates the prevalence of anxiety across different career stages among professionals, gathering data from students, early-career, mid-career, and late-career individuals in a single quarter. What type of study design is being used?
In a study examining the effects of a new diet on weight loss, participants lost an average of 0.5 pounds over 6 months with a p-value of 0.04. How should these results be interpreted?
When conducting a meta-analysis on the effects of physical exercise on mental health, what is the purpose of assessing heterogeneity among the included studies?
Which characteristic is most closely associated with cross-sectional research in psychology?
In a study on moral development using a longitudinal design, researchers assess children at ages 3, 6, and 9. What is the primary advantage of this approach?
How does attrition affect the generalizability of findings in longitudinal studies?
Why might a researcher choose a cross-sectional design despite its inability to capture individual development?
How can combining longitudinal and cross-sectional designs provide a more comprehensive understanding of human development?
In a cross-sectional study on moral development, researchers assess 3, 6, and 9-year-olds at a single time point. What is a potential limitation of this approach?