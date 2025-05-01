- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Intro to Research Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Research Methods Practice Problems
In psychological research, a subset of participants that accurately mirrors the diversity in ethnicity, gender, and age of the broader population is known as a:
In a study on dietary habits across different regions, a researcher selects a group of participants that closely mirrors the demographic and socioeconomic status of the wider community. This group is best described as a:
In a study on the effects of background music on customer spending in cafes, Dr. Ellis observes customer behavior in various cafes without informing them of the study. What research method is Dr. Ellis using?
In the context of psychological research methods, a strength of case studies is that they __________.
In the context of research methodologies in psychology, which of the following is best suited for exploring new phenomena or rare conditions, but not for establishing cause-and-effect relationships?
To understand the impact of park layouts on visitor activities, Mia documents the locations within the park where people tend to gather and engage in various activities, without interacting with the visitors. What research method is Mia utilizing?
In a study examining the effects of sleep on memory retention, the researcher selects participants from a group of students who are already in the lab for another study. This type of selection is known as a __________.
Which type of psychological study is primarily concerned with identifying patterns and regularities in behavior without establishing cause-and-effect relationships?
Which assessment method involves individuals expressing their inner thoughts and feelings through the spontaneous storytelling of ambiguous scenes?
In a study on memory recall, participants are asked to memorize a list of words and then recall the list immediately. They are then asked to recall the same list after a 24-hour period. The researcher is interested in assessing the ________ of the memory test.
In the context of educational assessments, a math test for 8th graders is considered to have construct validity if it:
In a study on consumer behavior, researchers found that the accuracy of responses regarding personal spending habits increased when the participants __________.
A research method that involves manipulating the level of exposure to a specific stimulus to observe its effect on participant behavior is referred to as a(n) __________.
In a study on the effects of caffeine on memory, participants are asked to memorize a list of words. Some participants drink a cup of coffee containing caffeine before the memorization task, while others are given a decaffeinated coffee. The number of words recalled by the two groups is then compared. The control group in this study consists of __________.
In a study on memory recall, half of the participants are tested in a quiet room with comfortable seating, while the other half are tested in a noisy cafeteria. This difference in the testing environment suggests that the study may lack __________.
A therapist uses a questionnaire to assess the severity of anxiety among her patients. She claims the questionnaire is reliable. What does this imply about the questionnaire?
In psychology, a method that involves the intensive examination of unusual people or organizations is known as a(n):
During a clinical trial testing the efficacy of a new antidepressant, only the experimenters know whether a participant is receiving the antidepressant or a placebo. The participants themselves are unaware of their group assignment. What kind of experimental design is being used?
What is the term for a research method in which neither the participants receiving the treatment nor the researchers administering it know which group is receiving the actual treatment versus a placebo?