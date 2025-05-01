- 1. Introduction to Psychology(0)
- 2. Psychology Research(0)
- 3. Biological Psychology(0)
- 4. Sensation and Perception(0)
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep(0)
- 6. Learning(0)
- 7. Memory(0)
- 8. Cognition(0)
- 9. Emotion and Motivation(0)
- 10. Developmental Psychology(0)
- 11. Personality(0)
- 12. Social Psychology(0)
- 13. Stress and Health(0)
- 14. Psychological Disorders(0)
- 15. Treatment(0)
Attachment: Videos & Practice Problems
Attachment Practice Problems
What is a characteristic behavior of a child with secure attachment when their caregiver leaves the room?
A child consistently seeks comfort from their caregiver and is easily soothed. According to attachment theory, what type of attachment does this child likely have?
How might an avoidant attachment style in childhood manifest in adult relationships?
Which combination of factors is most likely to result in a secure attachment style?
A child shows little interest in their caregiver and prefers to play alone. What type of attachment style might this indicate?
Which combination of caregiver behaviors is likely to result in disorganized attachment?
Which term describes the emotional bond formed between a child and their caregiver?
What behavior is typical of a child with secure attachment when reunited with their caregiver?
A child becomes extremely distressed when separated from their caregiver and is difficult to soothe. What type of attachment style might this indicate?
How might a disorganized attachment style in childhood affect adult relationships?
Which combination of caregiver behaviors is likely to result in ambivalent attachment?