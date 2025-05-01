In Exercises 55–58, test the claim about the population variance or standard deviation at the level of significance . Assume the population is normally distributed.
Claim: σ^2 > 2; α=0.10. Sample statistics: s^2 = 2.95, n=18
In Exercises 51–54, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance.
Left-tailed test, n=6, α=0.05
In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Two-tailed test, α=0.02, n=12
Two-tailed test, α=0.05, n=20
In Exercises 27–30, find the critical values and for the level of confidence c and sample size n.
c = 0.98, n = 25
c = 0.95, n = 13
A researcher claims that 5% of people who wear eyeglasses purchase their eyeglasses online. Describe type I and type II errors for a hypothesis test of the claim. (Source: Consumer Reports)
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.10, n=38
Writing You are testing a claim and incorrectly use the standard normal sampling distribution instead of the t-sampling distribution, mistaking the sample standard deviation for the population standard deviation. Does this make it more or less likely to reject the null hypothesis? Is this result the same no matter whether the test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed? Explain your reasoning.
In Exercises 3–6, determine whether a normal sampling distribution can be used. If it can be used, test the claim.
Claim: p <0.12, α=0.01. Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.10, n=40
Claim: p ≠0.15, α=0.05. Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.12, n=500
In Exercises 7–12, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance α.
Right-tailed test, n=27,α=0.05
Left-tailed test, n=24,α=0.05
Testing the Spearman Rank Correlation Coefficient for n>30 When you are testing the significance of the Spearman rank correlation coefficient and the sample size n is greater than 30, you can use the expression below to find the critical value.
In Exercises 13 and 14, test the Spearman rank correlation coefficient
[APPLET] Work Injuries The table shows the average hours worked per week and the numbers of on-the-job injuries for a random sample of U.S. companies in a recent year. At α = =0.10, can you conclude that there is a significant correlation between average hours worked and the number of on-the-job injuries?
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: p = 0.25
H0: p ≠ 0.25