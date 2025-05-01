Finding the Number of Runs In Exercises 3 – 6, determine the number of runs in the sequence. Then find the length of each run.
T F T F T T T F F F T F
[APPLET] SAT Scores A guidance counselor claims that students who take the SAT twice will improve their scores the second time that they take the SAT. The table shows both math SAT scores for 12 students who took the SAT twice. At 0.01, can you support the guidance counselor’s claim?
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Temperature A meteorologist claims that the median daily high temperature for the month of July in Pittsburgh is Fahrenheit. The high temperatures (in degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 randomly selected July days in Pittsburgh are listed below. At , is there enough evidence to reject the meteorologist’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
[IMAGE]
Temperature During a weather report, a meteorologist claims that the median daily high temperature for the month of January in San Diego is Fahrenheit. The high temperatures (in degrees Fahrenheit) for 16 randomly selected January days in San Diego are listed below. At , can you reject the meteorologist’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
[IMAGE]
Unit Size A renters’ organization claims that the median number of rooms in renter-occupied units is four. You randomly select 120 renter-occupied units and obtain the results shown below. At , can you reject the organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
[IMAGE]
Hourly Wages A labor organization claims that the median hourly wage of podiatrists is at least $70.00. In a random sample of 23 podiatrists, 17 earn less than $70.00 per hour, 5 earn more than $70.00 per hour, and 1 earns $70.00 per hour. At , can you reject the labor organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
Tennis Ball Manufacturing A company manufactures tennis balls. When the balls are dropped onto a concrete surface from a height of 100 inches, the company wants the mean bounce height to be 55.5 inches. This average is maintained by periodically testing random samples of 25 tennis balls. If the t-value falls between and , then the company will be satisfied that it is manufacturing acceptable tennis balls. For a random sample, the mean bounce height of the sample is 56.0 inches and the standard deviation is 0.25 inch. Assume the bounce heights are approximately normally distributed. Is the company making acceptable tennis balls? Explain.
Finding Critical Values for χ2 In Exercises 3–8, find the critical values χR2 and χL2 for the level of confidence c and sample size n.
c = 0.90, n = 8
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
μ ≤ 645
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: μ ≥ 5.2
H0: μ < 5.2
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: σ^2 = 142
H0: σ ≠ 142
Stating the Null and Alternative Hypotheses In Exercises 25–30, write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
Base Price of an ATV The standard deviation of the base price of an all-terrain vehicle is no more than $320.
A nutrition bar manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the number of grams of carbohydrates in a bar is 1.11 grams. A random sample of 26 bars has a standard deviation of 1.19 grams. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A travel analyst says that the mean price of a meal for a family of 4 in a resort restaurant is at most $100. A random sample of 33 meal prices for families of 4 has a mean of $110 and a standard deviation of $19. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to reject the analyst’s claim?
In Exercise 1, you rejected the claim that p=0.53. But this claim was true. What type of error is this?