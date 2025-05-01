Forecast and Actual Temperatures Listed below are actual temperatures (°F) along with the temperatures that were forecast five days earlier (data collected by the author). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that differences between actual temperatures and temperatures forecast five days earlier are from a population with a mean of 0°F.
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
- Textbook Question12views
- Textbook Question
Questions 6–10 refer to the sample data in the following table, which describes the fate of the passengers and crew aboard the Titanic when it sank on April 15, 1912. Assume that the data are a sample from a large population and we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that surviving is independent of whether the person is a man, woman, boy, or girl.
Given that the P-value for the hypothesis test is 0.000 when rounded to three decimal places, what do you conclude? What do the results indicate about the rule that women and children should be the first to be saved?14views
- Textbook Question
Claim of “At Least” or “At Most”
How do the following results change?
a. Chapter Problem claim is changed to this: “At least 50% of Internet users utilize two-factor authentication to protect their online data.”15views
- Multiple Choice
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.122views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.94views3rank
- Multiple Choice
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.104views2rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.84views2rank
- Multiple Choice
In a certain hypothesis test, , < . You collect a sample and calculate a test statistic . Find the -value.76views1rank
- Textbook Question
Stem Cell Survey In a Newsweek poll of 882 adults, 481 (or 55%) said that they were in favor of using federal tax money to fund medical research using stem cells obtained from human embryos. A politician claims that people don’t really understand the stem cell issue and their responses to such questions are random responses equivalent to a coin toss. Use the following probabilities related to determining whether the result of 481 is significantly high (assuming the true rate is 50%). Is 481 significantly high? What should be concluded about the politician’s claim? Explain.
P(respondent says to use the federal tax money) = 0.5
P(among 882, exactly 481 says to use federal tax money) = 0.000713
P(among 882,481 or more say to use federal tax money) = 0.0038918views
- Textbook Question
Final Conclusions
In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:
State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)
Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim
Original claim: More than 35% of air travelers would choose another airline to have access to inflight Wi-Fi. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.00001.19views
- Textbook Question
Final Conclusions
In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:
State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)
Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim.
Original claim: The mean pulse rate (in beats per minute) of adult males is 72 bpm. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.0095.18views
- Textbook Question
Interpreting Power Chantix (varenicline) tablets are used as an aid to help people stop smoking. In a clinical trial, 129 subjects were treated with Chantix twice a day for 12 weeks, and 16 subjects experienced abdominal pain (based on data from Pfizer, Inc.). If someone claims that more than 8% of Chantix users experience abdominal pain, that claim is supported with a hypothesis test conducted with a 0.05 significance level. Using 0.18 as an alternative value of p, the power of the test is 0.96. Interpret this value of the power of the test.15views
- Textbook Question
Testing Claims About Proportions
In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.
Medical Malpractice In a study of 1228 randomly selected medical malpractice lawsuits, it was found that 856 of them were dropped or dismissed (based on data from the Physicians Insurers Association of America). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that most medical malpractice lawsuits are dropped or dismissed. Should this be comforting to physicians?18views
- Textbook Question
Statistical Literacy and Critical Thinking
In Exercises 1–4, use the results from a Hankook Tire Gauge Index survey of a simple random sample of 1020 adults. Among the 1020 respondents, 86% rated themselves as above average drivers. We want to test the claim that more than 3/4 of adults rate themselves as above average drivers.
Number and Proportions
b. Identify the sample proportion and use the symbol that represents it.10views
- Textbook Question
Statistical Literacy and Critical Thinking
In Exercises 1–4, use the results from a Hankook Tire Gauge Index survey of a simple random sample of 1020 adults. Among the 1020 respondents, 86% rated themselves as above average drivers. We want to test the claim that more than 3/4 of adults rate themselves as above average drivers.
Number and Proportions
c. For the hypothesis test, identify the value used for the population proportion and use the symbol that represents it.16views