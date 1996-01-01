Crime Rate and Cell Phones The linear correlation between violent crime rate and percentage of the population that has a cell phone is −0.918 for years since 1995. Do you believe that increasing the percentage of the population that has a cell phone will decrease the violent crime rate? What might be a lurking variable between percentage of the population with a cell phone and violent crime rate?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Explain what is wrong with the following statement: "We have concluded that a high correlation exists between the gender of drivers and rates of automobile accidents." Suggest a better way to write the sentence.
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
a. Who are the individuals in this study?"
What is the difference between univariate data and bivariate data?
True or False: Correlation implies causation.
Suppose you work a part-time job and earn \$15 per hour. Draw a scatter diagram that might represent the relation between your gross pay and hours worked. Is this a deterministic relation or a probabilistic relation?