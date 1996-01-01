Graphical Analysis In Exercises 11–14, determine whether there is a perfect positive linear correlation, a strong positive linear correlation, a perfect negative linear correlation, a strong negative linear correlation, or no linear correlation between the variables.
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
"In Exercises 19-22, two variables are given that have been shown to have correlation but no cause-and-effect relationship. Describe at least one possible reason for the correlation.

20. Alcohol use and tobacco use"
20. Alcohol use and tobacco use
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.

a. Direct Cause-and-Effect: Changes in one variable cause changes in the other variable.
a. Direct Cause-and-Effect: Changes in one variable cause changes in the other variable.
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.

b. Other Factors: The relationship between the variables is caused by a third variable.
b. Other Factors: The relationship between the variables is caused by a third variable.
Writing Use an appropriate research source to find a real-life data set with the indicated cause-and-effect relationship. Write a paragraph describing each variable and explain why you think the variables have the indicated cause-and-effect relationship.

c. Coincidence: The relationship between the variables is a coincidence.
c. Coincidence: The relationship between the variables is a coincidence.
"Old Vehicles In Exercises 31–34, use the figure shown at the left.
Scatter Plot Construct a scatter plot of the data. Show y and x on the graph.
"In Exercises 9 and 10, identify the explanatory variable and the response variable.
10. An actuary at an insurance company wants to determine whether the number of hours of safety driving classes can be used to predict the number of driving accidents for each driver.
driver.
In Problems 9– 12, determine whether the scatter diagram indicates that a linear relation may exist between the two variables. If the relation is linear, determine whether it indicates a positive or negative association between the variables.
In Problems 9– 12, determine whether the scatter diagram indicates that a linear relation may exist between the two variables. If the relation is linear, determine whether it indicates a positive or negative association between the variables.
[DATA] Putting It Together: Paternal Smoking It is well-documented that active maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with lower-birth-weight babies. Researchers wanted to determine if there is a relationship between paternal smoking habits and birth weight. The researchers administered a questionnaire to each parent of newborn infants. One question asked whether the individual smoked regularly. Because the survey was administered within 15 days of birth, it was assumed that any regular smokers were also regular smokers during pregnancy. Birth weights for the babies (in grams) of nonsmoking mothers were obtained and divided into two groups, nonsmoking fathers and smoking fathers. The given data are representative of the data collected by the researchers. The researchers concluded that the birth weight of babies whose father smoked was less than the birth weight of babies whose father did not smoke.

b. What is the explanatory variable? What is the response variable?
b. What is the explanatory variable? What is the response variable?
If the slope of a least-squares regression line is negative, what could be said about the correlation between the explanatory and response variable?