Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
- Multiple Choice3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a negative correlation between two variables?5views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best illustrates a correlation that is affected by ?2views
- Multiple Choice
For the scatter diagram shown, which of the following best describes the relationship between the two variables if the points form a pattern that rises from left to right?2views
- Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot where the points trend upward from left to right, what type of association is shown by the scatterplot?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the scatterplot of a car's value compared to the age of the car?2views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose a scatterplot shows a strong positive linear relationship between hours studied and exam scores for a group of students; the best inference that can be made based on the graph is that2views
- Multiple Choice
If a scatterplot shows no association between two variables, can reliable predictions be made about one variable based on the other? Choose the best answer.1views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose a scatterplot shows a strong positive linear relationship between variables and . Which statement is supported by information presented in the graph?1views
- Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot of versus for used sedans, what type of correlation would you most likely expect to observe between and ?1views
- Multiple Choice
When preparing a scatterplot to examine the relationship between two quantitative variables, which variable is typically placed on the horizontal () axis?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which term refers to a pictorial representation of a given set of data involving variables?2views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots shows the weakest positive linear association between two variables?3views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose a scatterplot displays a strong, positive linear relationship between two variables. Which of the following statements is best supported by the data shown in the graph?1views
- Multiple Choice
Scatterplots are used to determine which of the following about two quantitative variables?1views