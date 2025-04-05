Table of contents
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Problem 1.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the given source has the potential to create a bias in a statistical study.
AAA The American Automobile Association (AAA) is a not-for-profit federation of motor clubs that provides automotive and travel services. AAA conducts a survey of its members about their use of public transportation versus private automobiles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the source of the data: In this case, the source is the American Automobile Association (AAA), which is a federation of motor clubs.
Consider the target population: The survey is conducted among AAA members, who are likely to be automobile owners or enthusiasts.
Evaluate the survey topic: The survey asks about the use of public transportation versus private automobiles.
Analyze potential bias: Since AAA members are more likely to own and use private automobiles, their responses may not accurately represent the general population's use of public transportation.
Conclude on bias potential: The source has the potential to create bias because the surveyed group (AAA members) may have a predisposition towards favoring private automobile use over public transportation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bias in Statistical Studies
Bias in statistical studies refers to systematic errors that can lead to incorrect conclusions. It occurs when certain groups are overrepresented or underrepresented in the sample, leading to results that do not accurately reflect the population. Identifying potential sources of bias is crucial to ensure the validity and reliability of study findings.
Sampling Method
The sampling method is the process used to select individuals from the population to participate in a study. A biased sampling method can lead to skewed results if the sample is not representative of the population. In the context of the AAA survey, the sample consists of AAA members, which may not represent the general population's views on public transportation versus private automobiles.
Survey Design
Survey design involves the structure and phrasing of questions, which can influence respondents' answers and potentially introduce bias. Leading questions or those that assume certain behaviors can skew results. In the AAA survey, the design should be scrutinized to ensure questions are neutral and do not favor private automobile use, given the organization's focus.
