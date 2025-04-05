Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
2:20 minutes
Problem 1.2a
Textbook Question
Reported Versus Measured In a survey of 1046 adults conducted by Bradley Corporation, subjects were asked how often they wash their hands when using a public restroom, and 70% of the respondents said “always.”
a) Identify the sample and the population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the population: The population is the entire group that you want to draw conclusions about. In this case, it is all adults who use public restrooms.
Identify the sample: The sample is the subset of the population that is actually observed or surveyed. Here, it is the 1046 adults who participated in the survey conducted by Bradley Corporation.
Understand the relationship: The sample is used to make inferences about the population. The survey results from the sample (1046 adults) are used to estimate the behavior of the entire population of adults.
Consider the representativeness: Evaluate whether the sample is representative of the population. This involves considering how the sample was selected and whether it might be biased.
Reflect on the findings: The survey found that 70% of the sample reported always washing their hands in public restrooms. This statistic is used to infer the handwashing habits of the broader population of adults.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample
In statistics, a sample refers to a subset of individuals or observations selected from a larger population. The sample is used to make inferences about the population. In this context, the sample consists of the 1046 adults who participated in the survey conducted by Bradley Corporation.
Population
The population in statistics is the entire group of individuals or instances about whom we seek to draw conclusions. It encompasses all possible subjects that fit a particular set of criteria. Here, the population would be all adults who use public restrooms, as the survey aims to understand handwashing behavior in this group.
Survey Methodology
Survey methodology involves the techniques and principles used to conduct surveys and collect data from respondents. It includes designing the survey, selecting the sample, and analyzing the results. Understanding this concept helps in evaluating the reliability and validity of the survey results, such as the claim that 70% of respondents 'always' wash their hands in public restrooms.
