- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of P given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
sin P = (√10)/8, P is in Quadrant I
Check whether the following statement is possible or not.
The value of sec θ is 3/5 if cos θ = 5/3
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is 67°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is 167°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is -23°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is -314°.
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between 90° and 180°.
tan(A/3)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between 90° and 180°.
cot(A + 270°)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if B is between 90° to 180°.
sec(- B)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between - 90° and 90°.
sec(A/3)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if Q is between - 90° and 90°.
cos(- Q)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if M is between 0° and 180°.
sin(M - 180°)
Determine the other two forms in which the following identity can be written.
sin θ = 1/csc θ
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
tan (4β - 13°) = 1 / [cot(11β - 27°)]
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
sin(7β + 9°) csc(2β + 39°) = 1
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
sec(8β + 49°) cos(17β + 13°) = 1
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = -3/7 , and θ lies in quadrant III
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = -√7, θ lies in quadrant II
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = 7/2, θ lies in quadrant IV
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cos(θ) < 0; cot(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cot(θ) < 0; sin(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cot(θ) < 0; csc(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cos(θ) < 0; sec(θ) < 0