In an alien world, there are two skyscrapers named Rivers and Everlast. The building Rivers stands 1,500 meters tall, and its shadow in a picture is 2.4 centimeters. Meanwhile, the closest skyscraper, Everlast, casts a shadow of 1.5 centimeters on the same picture. Assuming that the angles of sunlight are similar for both skyscraper peaks and that the picture was taken under consistent lighting conditions, what is the height of Everlast?