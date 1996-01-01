- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
Solve using identities and rationalize denominator if applicable.
Determine sec(θ) if tan(θ) = -1/3 and θ is in quadrant II
Solve using identities and rationalize denominator if applicable.
Determine tan(θ) if sec(θ) = -1.25 and θ is in quadrant III
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
sin M = (√3)/6, and cos M < 0
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
csc M = - 8, cos M > 0
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of H given the following trigonometric function.
cos H = - 1
In an alien world, there are two skyscrapers named Rivers and Everlast. The building Rivers stands 1,500 meters tall, and its shadow in a picture is 2.4 centimeters. Meanwhile, the closest skyscraper, Everlast, casts a shadow of 1.5 centimeters on the same picture. Assuming that the angles of sunlight are similar for both skyscraper peaks and that the picture was taken under consistent lighting conditions, what is the height of Everlast?
Determine the missing side in the given triangle using the Pythagorean Theorem. Also, write the value of the six trigonometric ratios.
Determine the missing side in the given triangle using the Pythagorean Theorem. Also, write the value of the six trigonometric ratios.
Determine the missing side in the given triangle using the Pythagorean Theorem. Also, write the value of the six trigonometric ratios.
Using the given triangle, find the value of the following expression and rationalize the denominator of the final answer if required.
cos 60°
Using the given triangle, find the value of the following expression and rationalize the denominator of the final answer if required.
tan 60°
Using the given triangle, find the value of the following expression and rationalize the denominator of the final answer if required.
cot π/6
Using the given triangle, find the value of the following expression and rationalize the denominator of the final answer if required.
cos π/4 - sin π/4
Using the given triangle, find the value of the following expression and rationalize the denominator of the final answer if required.
tan π/6 + csc π/4
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
(tan π/6)/3 - 1/(sec π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
1 + sin2 35° + sin2 55°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
csc 28° sec 62° - tan 62° cot 28°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos 18° sin 72° + cos 72° sin 18°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator. Write your answer as a single fraction.
If f(θ) = 3cos θ - cos 3θ, find f(π/3).
Determine the values of all six trigonometric functions of α, for which a point is given on the terminal side of α.
(-11, 2)
Determine the values of all six trigonometric functions of α, for which a point is given on the terminal side of α.
(5, 17)
Determine the values of all six trigonometric functions of α, for which a point is given on the terminal side of α.
(13, -13)
Determine the values of all six trigonometric functions of α, for which a point is given on the terminal side of α.
(-5, -11)
Find the value of the following trigonometric function at the given quadrantal angle.
tan 0
Find the value of the following trigonometric function at the given quadrantal angle.
csc π/2
Find the value of the following trigonometric function at the given quadrantal angle.
cos π/2
Find the value of the following trigonometric function at the given quadrantal angle.
cot 3π/2
Find the value of the following trigonometric function at the given quadrantal angle.
tan 3π/2
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
sin θ < 0 and cos θ > 0