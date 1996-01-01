- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
tan θ < 0 and cos θ > 0
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = -7/25, θ in quadrant III
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sin θ = 20/29, θ in quadrant II
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = 16/65, 270° < θ < 360°
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
tan θ = -9/40, sin θ > 0
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
tan θ = 35/12, cos θ < 0
Rewrite the following expression in terms of h, k, and m if sin(A) = h, cos(A) = k, and tan(A) = m.
- sin(- A - 4π) + cos(- A - 8π) - tan(- A - π)
Rewrite the following expression in terms of h, k, and m if sin(A) = h, cos(A) = k, and tan(A) = m.
- sin(A) + 5sin(A - 2200π) - cos(A) - cos(A + 800π) + tan(A) - 5tan(A + 767π)
Refer to the triangle shown and determine the values of each of the six trigonometric functions of α: sin α, cos α, tan α, cot α, sec α, and csc α
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
[tan (π/3)]² - [cos (π/3)]²
Without the use of a calculator, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
[cos (5π/11)][sec (5π/11)]
The given point lies on the terminal side of an angle α. Provide the exact values of sin α, cos α, tan α, cot α, sec α, and csc α.
(0, -23)
Rewrite the expression in terms of x and y if sin θ = x and cos θ = y.
3 sec θ + 11 tan θ
In the given diagram, the terminal side of the given angle passes through (-5, -5). If the angle is in the standard position, use the diagram to find r.
In the given diagram, the terminal side of the given angle passes through (-5, -5). If the angle is in the standard position, use the diagram to find tan θ. Perform rationalization if necessary.
Plot the least positive measure of the given angle in standard position such that the given point is on the terminal side. Also, write the value of all trigonometric functions for the given angle. Perform rationalization wherever necessary.
(-8, -6)
Plot the least positive measure of the given angle in standard position such that the given point is on the terminal side. Also, write the value of all trigonometric functions for the given angle. Perform rationalization wherever necessary.
(-9, 12)
Plot the least positive measure of the given angle in standard position such that the given point is on the terminal side. Also, write the value of all trigonometric functions for the given angle. Perform rationalization wherever necessary.
(0, -7)
Plot the least positive measure of the given angle in standard position such that the given point is on the terminal side. Also, write the value of all trigonometric functions for the given angle. Perform rationalization wherever necessary.
(-3√2, √7)
If the point (x, y) is in the fourth quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
y/r
If the point (x, y) is in the third quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative.
x/y
If the point (x, y) is in the third quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
x/r
If the point (x, y) is in the first quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative.
y/x
If the point (x, y) is in the second quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
r/x
If the point (x, y) is in the second quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
y/r
If the point (x, y) is in the fourth quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
r/y