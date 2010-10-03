- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
Draw the sketch of the least positive angle β whose equation of the terminal side in standard position is given below. Also, find the values of sin β, cos β and tan β.
-4x - 7y = 0 , x ≤ 0
Draw the sketch of the least positive angle β whose equation of the terminal side in standard position is given below. Also, find the values of sin β, cos β and tan β.
x = 0 , y ≤ 0
Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.
16 sec 360° - 11 tan 180°
Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.
(sin 270°)2 + (cos 270°)2
Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.
(sec 360°)2 - 12(sin 180°)2 + cos 90°
Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.
-13(sin 270°)4 + 18(cos 270°)3
Determine the value of the given trigonometric expression.
[cos(-270°)]2 + [sin(-90°)]2
Identify if the given expression is undefined, equal to 0, 1, or -1. Note that n is either a positive or negative integer.
cos [90° + n • 180°]
Identify if the given expression is undefined, equal to 0, 1, or -1. Note that n is either a positive or negative integer.
sin [180° + n • 360°]
Identify if the given expression is undefined, equal to 0, 1, or -1. Note that n is either a positive or negative integer.
tan [n • 180°]
Identify if the given expression is undefined, equal to 0, 1, or -1. Note that n is either a positive or negative integer.
cos [180° + n • 360°]
Determine the values of the six trigonometric functions for the angle illustrated. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
Determine the six trigonometric function values of an angle that has its initial side on the +x-axis and a terminal side passing through the given point. Rationalize the denominator when necessary.
(9, -40)
Determine the six trigonometric function values of an angle that has its initial side on the +x-axis and a terminal side passing through the given point. Rationalize the denominator when necessary.
(-17, 144)
Determine the six trigonometric function values of an angle that has its initial side on the +x-axis and a terminal side passing through the given point. Rationalize the denominator when necessary.
(-10√3, 10)