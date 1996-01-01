- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Defining the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Defining the Unit Circle Practice Problems
Which of the following is the exact value of the given trigonometric function?
tan 30°
Which of the following is the exact value of the given trigonometric function?
csc 45°
For the following trigonometric function, write it in terms of its cofunction.
sin 39°
For the following trigonometric function, write it in terms of its cofunction.
tan 47.8°
For the following trigonometric function, write it in terms of its cofunction.
cos(α + 31°)
Identify if the given statement is true or false. Provide a justification if it is false.
csc 34° ≤ csc 56°
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
tan α = cot (α + 23°)
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
sin(5α + 18°) = cos(4α - 27°)
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
cot(7α + 8°) = tan(4α + 5°)
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
cos(8α + 87°) = sin(5α - 49°)
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
sec(5α + 14°) = csc(α + 40°)
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
csc(α + 75°) = sec(α - 35°)
Identify if the given statement is true or false. Provide a justification if it is false.
tan 72° ≥ cot 27°
The given angular speed is in revolutions per second. Write it in radians per second.
92 revolutions per second
Solve for t by using the formula ω = θ/t:
θ = 4π/11 radian, ω = 7π/55 radian per min