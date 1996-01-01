- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Defining the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Defining the Unit Circle Practice Problems
Solve for r by using the formula v = rω:
v = 21 m per sec, ω = 7π/6 radians per sec
Solve for s using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
r = 20 cm, ω = 3π/4 radians per sec, t = 12 sec
Solve for t using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
s = 21π cm, r = 6 cm, ω = π/2 radians per sec
Solve for ω using the formulas ω = θ/t and s = rθ:
s = 5π/7 km, r = 9 km, t = 2 sec
A clay pot being molded is revolving at 20 times per minute. Calculate its angular speed ω.
Calculate the angular speed ω of a ride in an amusement park in Ontario, Canada. The ride operates at 12 revolutions per minute.
A large clock is displayed at a market in Barcelona, Spain. Calculate the linear speed v of the tip of its minute hand if the hand has a length of 50 cm.
A revolving door at a building in Manhattan rotates 15 times per minute. If a point on its edge is 1.5 m away from the center of the door, what is the linear speed v of this point?
A prototype of a car wheel has a diameter of 15 cm. During testing, it rotates at 750 times per minute. Calculate the linear speed v of a point on the outermost surface of the car wheel.
A wooden wheel that has a radius of 2 m was spun at a party game. It rotated at 2π radians per 4 seconds. Calculate the linear speed v of the point on the edge of the wheel.
A film was taken out of its reel at a linear speed of 20.4 cm per second. What is the radius of the reel if it had 18 revolutions per minute?