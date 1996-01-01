- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Law of Sines: Videos & Practice Problems
Law of Sines Practice Problems
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=67.50°,b=43.58 ft,c=59.62 ft
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=62.34°,b=23.00 cm,C=42.87°
Find the number of possible triangles with the following measurements.
a=47,b=19,A=115°
Find the number of possible triangles with the following measurements.
a=52,b=46,B=59°
Find the number of possible triangles with the following measurements.
c=70,b=83,C=79°
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=22.9°,b=49.2 ft,a=23.7 ft
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
C=32°35′,b=17.8 m,c=25.6 m
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
B=81.8°,a=897 m,b=824 m
Determine the measure of the remaining angles of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
A=151.69°,b=8.796 ft,a=10.654 ft
Determine the length of a line drawn from the point to the positive x-axis such that two triangles are possible.
Determine the length of a line drawn from the point to the positive x-axis such that only one triangle is possible.
Determine the length of a line drawn from the point to the positive x-axis such that no triangle is possible.
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
A triangular swimming pool will be constructed in a hotel. Two sides of the pool measure 10.5 m and 12.6 m. The angle between these sides is 58.1∘. What is the area of the swimming pool?
The given set of measurements describes triangle ABC. Use the law of sines to find b.
C=68.1∘,c=27.4 cm,B=32.2∘
The given set of measurements describes triangle ABC. Use the law of sines to find B.
C=62.9∘,c=45.7 ft,b=33.3 ft
The given set of measurements describes triangle ABC. Use the law of sines to find b.
a=394 m,A=108.8∘,B=43.1∘
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
A=49.12°,a=27.8 m,b=21.75 m
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
B=61.1°,b=99.8 m,c=183 m
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
A=45°38′,a=14.58 m,b=13.47 m
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
A=107.52°,b=5.327 ft,a=8.965 ft
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
B=57.43°,a=65.29 cm,b=79.86 cm
Ben is fascinated with the beauty of Kyoto, Japan, as he gazes out of the observation deck at Kyoto Tower. He finds that the angle of depression of a cherry blossom tree is 63°, and a nearby restaurant is at an angle of depression of 70°. The cherry blossom tree, Kyoto Tower, and the restaurant are collinear. If the distance between the tree and the restaurant is 88 m, how high is the observation deck relative to the ground?
Determine the measure of angle C in the triangle ABC. Also, identify the type of the triangle.
a=67,c=127,A=30°
Without using the law of sines, choose the correct reason for the non-existence of the triangle with the following measurement.
A=117°40′,a=27.9 cm,b=36.2 cm
Determine the measure of angle B in the triangle ABC. Use the calculator.
A=119°,a=37.2,b=48.5