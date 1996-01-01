- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Law of Sines: Videos & Practice Problems
Law of Sines Practice Problems
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
∠A = 46°, ∠C = 34°, a = 18
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
∠A = 95°, ∠B = 50°, c = 20
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
∠B = 9°, ∠C = 133°, b = 180
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
∠B = 70°, ∠C = 20°, a = 11
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
∠A = 34°, b = 18 cm, c = 65 cm
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
∠B = 136°, a = 10 cm, c = 7 cm
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
C = 113°, a = 13 inch, b = 30 inch
Determine the value of a in the following triangle. Write your answer to the nearest tenth.
The vertices of a triangle are given below. Determine the area of the triangle. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
(-1, 3), (-1, 4), (5, 8)
Identify whether the following measurements of two angles and one side can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
B = 101°, C = 45°, c = 132
Find the missing side b for the triangle ABC with the following measurements. Express your answer in one decimal.
A = 28°, B = 73°, a = 5.7
Calculate the area of the triangle provided the following angle and two sides. Express the result to two decimal places.
C = 53°, a = 11 cm, b = 17 cm