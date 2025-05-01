Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
r2=4sinθr^2=4\(\sin\]\theta\)r2=4sinθ
r=4sinθr=4\(\sin\]\theta\)r=4sinθ
r=2sinθr=2\(\sin\]\theta\)r=2sinθ
r=cosθ−sinθr=\(\cos\[\theta\)-\(\sin\]\theta\)r=cosθ−sinθ
Master Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert each equation to its polar form.
y−x=6y-x=6
3y−5x=23y-5x=2
x2+y2=2yx^2+y^2=2y
Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
r=−4cosθr=-4\(\cos\]\theta\)
r=21−sinθr=\(\frac{2}{1-\sin\theta}\)