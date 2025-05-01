Algebra and Trigonometry
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6r=sinθ−cosθ6r=\(\sin\[\theta\)-\(\cos\]\theta\)6r=sinθ−cosθ
r=sinθ−cosθ6r=\(\frac{\sin\theta-\cos\theta}{6}\)r=6sinθ−cosθ
r=6(sinθ−cosθ)r=6\(\left\)(\(\sin\]\theta\)-\(\cos\[\theta\]\right\))r=6(sinθ−cosθ)
r=6sinθ−cosθr=\(\frac{6}{\sin\theta-\cos\theta}\)r=sinθ−cosθ6
Master Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert each equation to its polar form.
3y−5x=23y-5x=2
x2+y2=2yx^2+y^2=2y
x2+(y−2)2=4x^2+(y-2)^2=4
Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
r=−4cosθr=-4\(\cos\]\theta\)
r=21−sinθr=\(\frac{2}{1-\sin\theta}\)