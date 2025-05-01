Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
7−437-4\(\sqrt\)37−43
17+43\(\frac{1}{7+4\sqrt3}\)7+431
7+437+4\(\sqrt\)37+43
17−43\(\frac{1}{7-4\sqrt3}\)7−431
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)