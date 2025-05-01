Algebra and Trigonometry
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719\(\frac{\sqrt7}{19}\)197
57+42−11\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{-11}−1157+42
57+4221\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{21}2157+42
57+4219\(\frac{5\sqrt7+\sqrt{42}\)}{19}1957+42
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)