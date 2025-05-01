Algebra and Trigonometry
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−514-\(\frac{5}{14}\)−145
−572-\(\frac{5\sqrt7}{2}\)−257
−5714-\(\frac{5\sqrt7}{14}\)−1457
−10714-\(\frac{10\sqrt7}{14}\)−14107
Master Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
75−6\(\frac{\sqrt7}{5-\sqrt6}\)
2−32+3\(\frac{2-\sqrt3}{2+\sqrt3}\)