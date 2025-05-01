Algebra and Trigonometry
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Master Solving Exponential Equations Using Like Bases with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Solve the exponential equation.
72x2−8=17^{2x^2-8}=1
Solve the logarithmic equation.
log3(3x+9)=log35+log312\(\log\)_3\(\left\)(3x+9\(\right\))=\(\log\)_35+\(\log\)_312
log(x+2)+log2=3\(\log\]\left\)(x+2\(\right\))+\(\log\)2=3
log7(6x+13)=2\(\log\)_7\(\left\)(6x+13\(\right\))=2
100x=10x+17100^{x}=10^{x+17}
81x+1=27x+581^{x+1}=27^{x+5}
2⋅103x=50002\(\cdot\)10^{3x}=5000
900=10x+17900=10^{x+17}