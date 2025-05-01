Algebra and Trigonometry
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x=0.51x=0.51
x=±2x=\(\pm\)2
x=±2.83x=\(\pm\)2.83x=±2.83
x=2.23x=2.23x=2.23
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Solve the exponential equation.
81x+1=27x+581^{x+1}=27^{x+5}
2⋅103x=50002\(\cdot\)10^{3x}=5000
900=10x+17900=10^{x+17}
e2x+5=8e^{2x+5}=8
Solve the logarithmic equation.
log3(3x+9)=log35+log312\(\log\)_3\(\left\)(3x+9\(\right\))=\(\log\)_35+\(\log\)_312
log(x+2)+log2=3\(\log\]\left\)(x+2\(\right\))+\(\log\)2=3
log7(6x+13)=2\(\log\)_7\(\left\)(6x+13\(\right\))=2
4x+7=164^{x+7}=16