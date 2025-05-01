Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
20
17
1
No Solution
Master Solving Exponential Equations Using Like Bases with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Solve the exponential equation.
2⋅103x=50002\(\cdot\)10^{3x}=5000
900=10x+17900=10^{x+17}
e2x+5=8e^{2x+5}=8
72x2−8=17^{2x^2-8}=1
Solve the logarithmic equation.
log(x+2)+log2=3\(\log\]\left\)(x+2\(\right\))+\(\log\)2=3
log7(6x+13)=2\(\log\)_7\(\left\)(6x+13\(\right\))=2
4x+7=164^{x+7}=16
100x=10x+17100^{x}=10^{x+17}