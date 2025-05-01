Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(−4,∞)\(\left\)(-4,\(\infty\]\right\))
[4,∞)\(\left\)[4,\(\infty\]\right\))
[−4,∞)\(\left\)[-4,\(\infty\]\right\))
(−∞,−4]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),-4]\(\right\).
Master Linear Inequalities with Fractions & Variables on Both Sides with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Express the given set in interval notation and graph.
{xx | 14 ≤ xx < 26}
Express the given interval in set builder notation and graph.
(−∞,0](−∞, 0]
{xx | x≤7x\(\le\)7}
Solve the inequality. Express the solution set in interval notation and graph.
2x+12>192x+12>19