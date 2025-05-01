Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
One solution
Infinite solutions
No solution
Solve the following equations with fractions.
25y−3=14\frac25y-3=\frac14
Solve the following equations with decimals.
4.1x+2.4=3.6x−(−4)4.1x+2.4=3.6x-\left(-4\right)
1.5(z−2)+0.6=0.3z+91.5\left(z-2\right)+0.6=0.3z+9
How many solutions does each of the following equations have?
4(x−3)=4x−124\left(x-3\right)=4x-12
0.25x+0.6=0.25(x+3)0.25x+0.6=0.25\left(x+3\right)
Classify each of the following equations.
12(x−4)=4(3x+12)12\left(x-4\right)=4\left(3x+12\right)
6(x−1)+13−x=5x+76\left(x-1\right)+13-x=5x+7
2.5x+3.1=1.2(x−2)2.5x+3.1=1.2\left(x-2\right)