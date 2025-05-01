Start by writing down the given equation: \$2.5x + 3.1 = 1.2\left(x - 2\right)$.
Distribute the \$1.2\( on the right side to both terms inside the parentheses: \)1.2 \times x\( and \)1.2 \times (-2)\(, resulting in \)1.2x - 2.4$.
Rewrite the equation with the distributed terms: \$2.5x + 3.1 = 1.2x - 2.4$.
Bring all terms involving \(x\) to one side and constants to the other side by subtracting \$1.2x\( from both sides and subtracting \)3.1\( from both sides: \)2.5x - 1.2x = -2.4 - 3.1$.
Simplify both sides to get a linear equation in the form \(ax = b\). Then analyze the result: if \(a \neq 0\), the equation is conditional (true for some \(x\)); if \(a = 0\) and \(b = 0\), it is an identity (true for all \(x\)); if \(a = 0\) and \(b \neq 0\), it is a contradiction (no solution).
