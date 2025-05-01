Start by expanding the expression on the left side of the equation: \$6\left(x - 1\right) + 13 - x = 5x + 7$. Use the distributive property to multiply 6 by each term inside the parentheses.
After expanding, combine like terms on the left side to simplify the expression as much as possible.
Next, bring all terms involving \(x\) to one side of the equation and all constant terms to the other side. This will help isolate the variable.
Simplify both sides of the equation by combining like terms again, if necessary.
Analyze the resulting equation: if it simplifies to a true statement involving all real numbers (like \$0=0\(), it is an identity; if it results in a false statement (like \)0=5$), it is a contradiction; otherwise, it is conditional.
