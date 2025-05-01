Start with the given equation: \$4.1x + 2.4 = 3.6x - (-4)$.
Recognize that subtracting a negative number is the same as adding its positive, so rewrite the right side as \$3.6x + 4$.
Next, get all the terms involving \(x\) on one side and the constant terms on the other side. For example, subtract \$3.6x\( from both sides and subtract \)2.4\( from both sides to isolate \)x$ terms and constants separately.
After rearranging, you will have an equation in the form \(ax = b\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are numbers. Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides of the equation by \(a\).
Simplify the division to find the value of \(x\). This will give you the solution to the equation.
